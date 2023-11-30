New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dubai for the Climate Action Summit, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that coal will always remain an integral part of India's energy mix.

"Coal is and will remain an important part of India's energy mix regarding development needs," Kwatra said as the UN's COP28 Climate Action Summit started in Dubai.

Kwatra noted that India expects a clear roadmap on climate financing at COP28 and has always been upfront about its support for a loss-and-damage fund aimed at helping countries recover from environmental degradation caused by industrial development. PM Modi will be attending the Climate Action Summit events tomorrow December 1, before returning to India on the same day later.

The Prime Minister will have a set of bilateral meetings with many of his counterparts on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in the UAE. The second side event co-hosted by India and Sweden is the launch of LeadIT 2.0, essentially a leadership group for energy transition. This was a joint initiative launched by India and Sweden in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit.

PM Modi will also be participating in another high-level event titled "Transforming Climate Finance" which is to be hosted by the presidency of COP28 - the UAE. The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP-28 is being held from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change. During COP-26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister announced five specific targets titled "Panchamrit”, as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action. Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion.