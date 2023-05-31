New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tomorrow and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren the day after tomorrow to seek their support for the Aam Aadmi Party's agitation against the central government's ordinance on civil services. Kejriwal has already met and sought support from Nitish Kumar, Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury on this issue.

In his messages posted on Twitter, CM Kejriwal said that he was going to seek support from TN and Jharkhand CMs in his fight against the 'undemocratic' ordinance issued by the Centre depriving the Delhi Government of its control over civil services in the national capital.

In his outreach to different leaders in the past few days, Kejriwal also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on the ordinance issue in Delhi. CM Nitish, during his visit to Delhi, announced his support to Delhi CM. At the same time, after this, Kejriwal met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought her support. Later, CM Kejriwal went to Mumbai and met Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar. After this, Kejriwal has met Sitaram Yechury.

On May 11, the Supreme Court issued an order in favour of the Delhi government regarding the right to transfer civil servants. A week after this, the central government brought a new ordinance depriving the Delhi government of this right to transfer civil servants. To block the passage of this bill in Rajya Sabha, the Delhi CM has been continuously meeting the leaders of the opposition all over the country.

However, CM Kejriwal has not got the support of Congress against the Centre's ordinance so far. Recently, the Delhi Congress leaders at a meeting decided not to support the Delhi government on the ordinance issue.