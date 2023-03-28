New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reference to the raging Adani issue during the budget session in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Kejriwal leveled allegations of corruption against PM Modi in the assembly, during which he called Modi the most corrupt Prime Minister after independence.

"There is rampant loot by the Centre. They have looted more in seven years than what Congress had looted in 75 years. The country is passing through difficult times. We are deeply worried about the situation," he charged, speaking on a resolution in the Delhi Assembly.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, "It is worrisome that the Prime Minister is less educated and does not understand things properly." The Chief Minister further questioned what kind of relationship PM Modi had with Adani.

He said, "PM Modi is such a selfish man that if it was a matter of friendship, he would not have done so much. PM Modi is engaged in saving Adani from all the agencies. I became curious to know what kind of friendship there that they are ready to put everything at stake to save it."

Earlier, the House was adjourned twice due to protests by BJP MLAs against the debate. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel gave a ruling asking the members participating in the debate not to name the prime minister.

