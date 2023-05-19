New Delhi: Former deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia, in a letter from Tihar Jail has launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification by mentioning that education has the power of "shaking the foundations" of a "fourth pass king's palace". The letter has been shared by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his Twitter handle.

In the letter addressed to countrymen, Sisodia has penned a poem where he has underlined the importance of education and mentioned about the "fourth pass king". He wrote that education has the power that can shake the foundations of the king's palace. He said once every child becomes educated the palace will be left empty. "We may be sent to jail or you may hang us but this journey will not stop," he wrote.

Urging people to consider the consequences of denying education to those who are less fortunate, he wrote that it will not only create inequality in the society but also spread hatred and violence. "If every poor person gets a book, then who will spread the storm of hatred? If everyone has work in their hands, then who will wield swords on the streets?" his letter written in Hindi read.

Asserting the power of education, Sisodia wrote: "If everyone gets good education and proper understanding, 'WhatsApp University' will shut down. If society stands on the foundation of education and wisdom, then how can one be trapped in the web of hatred?" he asked. He added that an educated society has the power to fight against violence and hatred.

Deliberating on the need to make every child educated so that they can express themselves, he wrote "If every child in society becomes educated, your cunningness and tricks will be questioned. If the power of the pen reaches the poor, then they will express their inner thoughts openly."

Earlier, Kejriwal had spoken about "fourth pass king" in Delhi Assembly last month. He had said that a boy from a humble background became the king but as he was illiterate he made faulty policies like demonetisation that crippled the country.