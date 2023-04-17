CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL WEAVES OUT STORY ABOUT AUTOCRATIC KING IN DELHI ASSEMBLY

New Delhi A oneday special session of the Delhi Assembly was convened on Monday Addressing the special session of the House Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal drew an analogy between AAP and BJP In a veiled attack on the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Delhi CM without naming anybody weaved out a story between a fourthstandard pass out King and an educated King Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called himself an educated ruler of the state In the Delhi assembly CM Kejriwal stated A fourth standard pass out once became King and he turned autocratic But before becoming the King he used to sell tea at a stall The King was repenting that he did not have a degree Hence he procured a degree from a University When someone filed an RTI query a fine of Rs 25000 was imposed on the applicant by the autocratic King Carrying out his anecdotal story in the Delhi Assembly further CM Kejriwal also spoke about the decisions that were taken by the King which brought misery to the people Demonetization as well as an attempt to implement three black farm laws caused immense hardships to people he said adding that similar to the present King Mohammad Bin Tughlaq was known for taking such wild decisions Further Kejriwal said The King began giving contracts to his friend thinking one day he will not have a job The King was taking cut money in lieu of giving contracts to his friend Also read AAP calls emergency meet in Delhi amid speculations of Kejriwal s arrest in excise policy caseCalling himself Kattar Imandar dry honest Kejriwal said When the King of a small state started working for the benefit of the people the King took it otherwise The King of a small state opened Mohalla Clinic modern schools for providing education to children and also provided subsidised power connections to people The King became upset and summoned the King of a small state The King pulled up the King of a small state and also threatened to put him behind bars