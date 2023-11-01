CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL WAS MISSED AT DELHI DAY EVENT AT RAJ NIWAS LG VK SAXENA

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "missed" at the 'Delhi Day' event held at Raj Niwas on Wednesday. The LG said Kejriwal could not attend the function due to other engagements.

The chief minister was not present at the programme that started at 12 pm. At 1 pm, he conducted a digital media briefing over the regularisation of 5,000 temporary sanitation workers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. "We missed Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, who could not be present on the occasion due to other engagements," Saxena said in a post on X.

Sharing photos of the event, Saxena said in another post that a lot has been achieved in the last few days for the pride of Delhi, and appealed people to take a pledge to make the city beautiful, clean and inclusive. "Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam! Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam!! and 'Delhi Day' was celebrated at Raj Niwas today amidst musical tribute to Sardar Patel. We have achieved a lot for the pride of Delhi in the last few days but a lot is still left. Let us take a pledge to make Delhi beautiful, clean and inclusive," the LG said in his post on X.