CLASH BETWEEN DELHI UNIVERSITY CA EXAMS LEAVES STUDENTS IN A QUANDARY

New Delhi: Students appearing in the B.Com Honors examination held by the Delhi University and the CA exams being held by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) have left in a quandary due to a clash between the papers of the two examinations. The students have writtten a letter to the Delhi University Vice Chancelor demanding that the B Com Honors paper be rescheduled so that they are able to appear in the CA examination that day.

The Delhi University examinations are starting from 26th December while Chartered Accountant examinations are also being held around the same period. The CA Intermediate and Final exams were held in November 2023 while the CA Foundation exams are being held in December-January. The affected students said that the clash between the papers of the two examinations had left them in a dilemma.

The students said that the authorities at the Delhi University should have taken into account the CA examinations before framing the date sheet. They said that if the university still does not pay attention to the issue, they will be forced to miss out on one of the exams which will put their career at stake. Delhi University Students Union Executive Council member Sachin Singh Khokhar has written a letter on behalf of other students to Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh demanding a solution to this problem.

Khokhar has requested the Vice Chancellor to change the dates of B.Com Honors examination to enable the students appear in the CA exams. Prachi, a B.Com Honors student at Hansraj College affiliated with the DU said that she has been preparing for CA for a long time. She said that the center of her CA examination is in Gurugram, but the clash with the B Com Honors exam has left her worried, she said.

The authorities at the Delhi University have said that the clash happened due to the postponement of the exams owing to the Delhi Air Pollution. According to the examination schedule released earlier by DU, all the B.Com Honors examinations were ending in December itself. But, due to pollution in Delhi, DU had declared seven-day winter vacation which effectively postponed the exams.

Aparajita Kushwaha, Joint Secretary, Delhi University Students Union, said that on behalf of the Students Union, they have also written a letter to the examination branch requesting to change the dates of B.Com Honors examination, so that hundreds of students appearing in CA exams are not harmed due to the clash.

The examination branch said that the examination schedule is prepared according to the academic calendar of the university and the dates of other examinations are also kept in mind. “But due to pollution and the winter vacation, there is no option left to change the dates because we have to conduct the examinations as per the university calendar. Therefore students will have to take decisions as per their priority,” an official said.