New Delhi: The Congress on Friday asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clarify his position on rebel nephew Ajit Pawar, who recently ditched the Maharashtra veteran to become a Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

“Sharad Pawar should clarify his position. His remarks that there is no split in the NCP and that the views expressed by Ajit Pawar are part of democracy will not be subscribed by members of opposition alliance INDIA,” Congress Working Committee member Tariq Anwar told this channel.

The Congress veteran’s comments came hours after Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by saying there was no split in the NCP, that Ajit Pawar was still a party leader and that his nephew having divergent views was part of democracy.

The comments made by Sharad Pawar at his native place Baramati were seen by many in the grand old party as another googly from the wily politician days after he created a flutter by attending an event in Pune where PM Modi was felicitated by the Lokmanya Tilak Trust.

The Pune event took place in the backdrop of the NCP alleging that the BJP had caused a split in the regional party which led to Ajit Pawar taking a section of the party MLAs and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Later, both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar’s former close aide Praful Patel attended an NDA meeting in Delhi on July 18, the day 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru and finalized the name INDIA for their alliance.

“Sharad Pawar is an important member of the Shiv Sena UBT-NCP-Congress alliance called the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. He is also playing a crucial role in the opposition alliance INDIA which will hold its third meeting in Mumbai on Aug 31 and Sep 1. Therefore, Sharad Pawar should clarify his position on Ajit Pawar ahead of the conclave,” said Anwar.

According to the CWC member, the two-day strategy session is very important for the opposition as some key decisions are expected to be taken at the Mumbai meeting. “I am not part of the deliberations but my personal view is that the third meeting of INDIA will have to take some key decisions like the setting up a coordination committee to discuss the modalities of Lok Sabha seat sharing besides naming the chairperson and the convenor of the new alliance. Further, a discussion on joint protests across the country and the issues to be taken up would also have to be finalized. The alliance would have to show that it means business and that it is taking concrete decisions,” said Anwar.

According to the Congress veteran, the grand old party was preparing for the 2024 national polls and the recast CWC would play an important role towards that goal. “Not only the coming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CWC is involved in all key decisions of the party and discusses a wide range of issues. The recast CWC reflects the vision of our party president. It has the social balance to represent an inclusive approach, has a good mix of experienced and younger leaders and caters to the aspirations of the different regions,” said Anwar.