New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has written to Chief Justices of High Courts taking exception to an instance of a judge, who faced inconvenience while travelling on a train, and sought an explanation for it. The Chief Justice said a judge of the High Court does not possess disciplinary jurisdiction over railway personnel. “Hence, there was no occasion for an officer of the High Court to call for an explanation from the railway personnel ‘to be placed before his lordship for kind perusal”, said the CJI.

He wrote the communication, which has been addressed by an officer of the High Court, to the general manager of the railway establishment has given rise to justifiable disquiet both within and outside the judiciary. “Protocol facilities which are made available to judges should not be utilised to assert a claim to privilege, which sets them apart from society or as a manifestation of power or authority. A wise exercise of judicial authority, both on and off the Bench, is what sustains the credibility and legitimacy of the judiciary and the confidence which society has in its Judges”, wrote the CJI.

The CJI said I am writing this to all Chief Justices of High Courts with an earnest request to share my concerns with all colleagues across High Courts. “Self-reflection and counselling within the judiciary are necessary. Protocol facilities, which are made available to judges, should not be used in a manner that is liable to result in inconvenience to others, or to bring public criticism of the judiciary”, said the CJI.

The judge in question had asked the court registrar to call for an explanation from the regional railway manager after he failed to get refreshments or any response from the TTE or the railway police. The registrar’s communication to the general manager of the regional railway establishment said, “Kindly call the explanation of officials concerned and send to this Hon’ble Court, so that, the same may be placed before his Lordship for kind persual”.