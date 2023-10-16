New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Monday got miffed at a lawyer, who was speaking on a mobile phone inside the courtroom. The Chief Justice told the lawyer, “Yeh kya koi market hai kya ? Idhar aao. Iska mobile lelo. (Is this a marketplace, come here. Take his mobile)”.

The Chief Justice asked the person to deposit his mobile phone with the court master. The Chief Justice reiterated “Do you think it is a marketplace, where you can just take….give the mobile to the court master and be careful in the future…..”.