New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khalek on Wednesday condemned the Women's Reservation Bill calling it an 'election jumla' and a 'big insult to Indian women and girls'.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Khalek said, " We have always been in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill. During the UPA government, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha but could not be passed in Lok Sabha as it was a coalition government back then and there were differences in opinion"

But now after so many years, when women in India are pinning hope on the reservation, the BJP government has tabled the 'Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam Bill' in Loksabha, which is entirely 'deceitful', he said.

Khalek added, "The Bill mentioned clearly that the legislation will come into effect after the next delimitation exercise, which might be conducted after the first census to be taken after 2026, which is nothing but a 'Chunavi jumla'. The government has been deceitful and misleading"." By doing so, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has insulted 'Nari Shakti' our woman and he has to pay for such an act in the next election", said Khalek.

Titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'- the much-awaited Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in the Lower House of the new Parliament on Tuesday during the special session of Parliament. The bill proposes a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on the second day of the special session. However, the quota can be implemented only after the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies after the Bill becomes law. Constituencies will be redrawn only after the next Census, which is to be taken after 2026.

