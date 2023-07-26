New Delhi: A 22-year-old alleged Chinese manjha supplier was arrested on Wednesday in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said, adding 205 rolls of the banned synthetic kite strings were recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ishan Baweja, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, they said. According to police, a Chinese manjha dealer, who was arrested from Jafrabad area with 60 rolls on Saturday, disclosed Baweja as his supplier.

On Wednesday, a trap was laid near Madina Masjid Jafrabad where police nabbed Baweja. A total of 205 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Kite-flying picks up traditionally in the run-up to Independence Day but several injuries and deaths are also reported due to it every year.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in the national capital as it posed a risk to people and animals by cutting through their skin. In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the crime branch of the city police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of Chinese synthetic manjha, used for kite flying, in markets and shops here.

The police took legal action against 44 people and seized 120 rolls of Chinese manjha in the national capital on July 19 and 20 -- the first two days of their drive against the manufacture or sale of the banned strings. (PTI)