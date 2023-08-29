New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday lashed out at China after it officially released the 2023 edition of its "standard map" showing the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of its territory. Congress MP advised the ruling government to introspect whether it would be appropriate to host the President of China at the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital.

Taking to 'X' formerly known as Twitter, Tewari said, " The absurdity & preposterousness of the Chinese claim is evidenced by the history of the Sino-Indian border dispute...Today, the real issue between India & China is that the Chinese have transgressed along the LAC at multiple points on a theatre level...Under those circumstances, the Govt should seriously introspect whether it would be in accordance with India's self-respect to befitting a person in Delhi - Xi Jinping - who is in illegal occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory along the LAC."

The Congress leader further said, "That is what needs to be vacated...To sum it up, the Chinese maps are preposterous, they are not in sync with the history of the Sino-India border dispute, China has no claim on Arunachal Pradesh..."

China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its standard map showing Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, which was occupied by China in 162, as part of its territory. The map also claimed Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea as its part. This move by China comes days ahead of the G-20 summit going to be held in India's New Delhi, which will host several world leaders for the three-day event next month.

