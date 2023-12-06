New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

After offering tributes to Ambedkar on the premises of the Supreme Court, the CJI said, “We have to stand by the values of Dr Ambedkar”. On November 26, President Droupadi Murmu had unveiled a statue of Ambedkar on the apex court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Today, the CJI said it is a historic occasion for the Supreme Court because December 6 is historic for the nation. “But we are now part of this slice of history by installing the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Justice Chandrachud said he and his colleagues were deeply honoured that “we are part of this slice of history to pay homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution”.