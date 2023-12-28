New Delhi: In an anecdote recalled in chef Satish Arora’s book "Sweets and Bitters: Tales from a Chef's Life". The pursuit for finding a perfect squishy papaya for the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 1983. It remains a flavourful anecdote recounted from his book. In the detailed chronicle, Chef Aroara vividly recalls how the Prime Minister's request for a perfect papaya for breakfast during the CHGM retreat in the Taj Hotel, Goa left the staff and the hotel in chaos.

The 48-hour retreat hosted 40 countries, which gathered in Goa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. Also branding Goa as a potential tourist destination on the world map. Chef Satish Arora and his team were tasked with the honour of preparing lavish buffets featuring an extensive array of dishes for the dignitaries. Amidst all that came a particular request from Gandhi for papayas every morning for breakfast.

The task was challenging because the demand for papayas came during November, that, too, in Goa. Anticipating this, Arora arranged for raw papayas from Mumbai and wrapped them in paper to accelerate the ripening process of the fruit. Unfortunately, a mishap occurred on the first day of the service as one of the staff left a couple of papayas wrapped in paper for, too, long! Sending the kitchen staff into a manic frenzy, knowing that Gandhi and her guests were just moments away from arriving at the breakfast table. Being a star chef he could never bring himself to serve soggy overripe papayas to the Prime Minister! And was adamant about serving her the absolute best.

Determined to serve the Prime minister her desired choice of fruit, the chef embarked on an epic adventure to procure the ripe fruit racing through the streets of Goa in a police jeep, escorted by uniformed men to procure a dozen of them. It was a funny yet exhilarating experience for him because he felt like a warlord, who in reality was just looking for humble papayas.

The actual challenge began back at the hotel when the Security and the Special Protection Group wouldn’t let Arora pass with the fruits, even after desperately requesting them to let go, they did so only after subjecting each fruit to inspection by looking for explosives by puncturing several holes in every fruit.