CHANDRAYAAN 3 A GAME CHANGER FOR INDIA UNION MINISTER HARDEEP SINGH PURI

New Delhi: Stating Chandrayaan-3 as a game-changing success for India, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri said that several such achievements make the post-2014 period unprecedented in the history of India. "We have been using the Space Technology in the country's development programmes. Modiji's stewardship has been wonderful and unparalleled and by 2047 we will become a developed nation," said Puri while lauding India's success in space sectors.

"Today, India's share in the global space economy is about 2 per cent. Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, we are well on our way to increasing this 2 per cent of the global space economy share to around 10 per cent," he said. "We have over 400 private space companies, and today, we rank 5th globally in the number of space companies. The Gaganyaan Project envisages a demonstration of human space flight capability and India promises to put a man on the Moon before 2040," he said.

He said that the extent of development ensured under Modiji's leadership is unparalleled in India's history. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, a few political companions used to ask what was his vision. The Prime Minister, used to say, "I believe in doing even the smallest works," said Puri.

He said that the development work under Modi's leadership is much more compared to what happened during the long 1947-2014 period. "Today, India's economy shines as the world's fifth largest economy, which is a significant pointer. Many international organisations have projected a high growth rate for India. The world is looking at India with hopes and expectations," said Puri. He said that Bharat, today, is the fifth among the spacefaring countries to have end-to-end capabilities in Space Research and Development.