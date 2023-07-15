CENTRE TRANSFERS THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES DAYS AFTER SUPREME COURT COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDED THEIR TRANSFER

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday notified the transfer of three High Court judges, three days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their transfer. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a tweet, said, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred the following judges of High Courts: Dinesh Kumar Singh, judge, Allahabad High Court, transferred as a judge, Kerala High Court; Manoj Bajaj, judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, transferred as a judge of Allahabad High Court; and Gaurang Kanth, judge, Delhi High Court, transferred as a judge of Calcutta High Court”.

On July 12, the apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reiterated its recommendations for transferring the three judges notwithstanding their representations for choice posting. Justice Kanth had made a representation on July 7, 2023, requesting for a transfer to the Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan High Court, or a court in any of the neighbouring states.

The collegium’s resolution uploaded on the apex court website says “We have carefully gone through the request made by Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him”. On July 13, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) unanimously resolved to request its members to abstain from work on July 17, as a token of protest against the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Justice Guaran Kanth from Delhi High Court to Calcutta High Court.

“It is a matter of regret that while no attention is being paid by all regarding the process of filling up the existing vacancies in the Delhi High Court, the transfer of a sitting judge is being made thereby further reducing the existing strength of the judges in Delhi High Court," the association said in its resolution.

Also read: Justices Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Ujjal Bhuyan sworn in as SC Judges; working strength now 32