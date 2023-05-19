New Delhi: The Central government has revoked the ban on the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian version of PUBG mobile battle royale with the government to keep the BGMI on a three month trial period. Krafton India, the developer of BGMI while confirming the development, said in a statement, “We would like to express our deep appreciation to the Indian authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI)”.

The BGMI developer said that as a “responsible South Korean company that abides by the law, has put in place several measures to ensure compliance to all Indian laws”. “We are excited to announce that BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be available for download soon, and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform,” Krafton India said in the post on Instagram.

Confirming the development, union MoS Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that this is a 3 month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc. “We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken,” Chandrashekhar wrote in a Twitter post.

Sources said that an order will soon be issued by the IT ministry over unblocking the online game on app stores. Meanwhile, Krafton India said that it is “deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem”. “Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation,” it said.

It can be recalled that the BGMI was banned by the Centre on July 28, 2022 under section 69A of the IT Act over concerns on safety and privacy. Subsequently, the online game was removed from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.