DMK will support AAP, says Kejriwal after meeting Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the ordinance, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended DMK's support to the AAP government in its fight against the Centre's ordinance that seeks to 'suppress' the rights of the Delhi government.

Addressing a press meet along with Stalin and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chennai, Kejriwal said his government's fight against the Centre is bolstered by Stalin's support as it will also inspire other opposition parties to fight against the 'oppressive BJP' in unison.

"The BJP government on May 19 has reversed the Supreme Court order which gave powers to the AAP government to exert control over several issues for smoothly running the government. The BJP-led government's move is undemocratic, unprecedented and has dealt a blow to federalism. I want all like-minded anti-BJP opposition parties to oppose the Centre's arbitrary ordinance," Kejriwal said.

On DMK's support to AAP, Stalin said, "Modi-led BJP government is pressuring Delhi UT and AAP government through the Lt Governor. BJP government is trying to bring an ordinance and DMK will strongly oppose it. We had a discussion on other leaders' views and I appeal to all leaders to support Arvind Kejriwal."

The Delhi Chief Minister further said he is hopeful that the Congress will also support AAP in its fight as he sees no reason for Congress's opposition to the ordinance. He also gave a call for the unification of all anti-BJP parties to come together and defeat the BJP through vote in Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led government has no majority.

"The BJP's defeat in Rajya Sabha on ordinance issue means the party will suffer a blow before the 2024 general elections. It will mark BJP's defeat in next year's Lok Sabha polls," he said. Meanwhile, hours before Kejriwal's press meeting, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said he supports the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. Dikshit said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is aware that he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years if he does not get control of the Vigilance department.

