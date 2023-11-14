CENTRE NOTIFIES TRANSFER OF FIVE HIGH COURT JUDGES

New Delhi : The central government has notified the transfer of five high court judges, which were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the President of India, after holding consultations with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), is pleased to transfer the five high court judges.

In a post on his X handle, Meghwal said: “In the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer the following high court judges. I convey my best wishes to them: Justice Vivek Kumar Singh from Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court; Justice Shekhar B Saraf from Calcutta High Court to Allahabad High Court; Justice Bibek Chaudhuri from Calcutta High Court to Patna High Court; Justice M Sudheer Kumar from Telangana High Court to Madras High Court; and, Justice C Sumalatha from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court”.