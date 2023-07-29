CENTRE NOT SERIOUS TO CONTROL VIOLENCE IN MANIPUR AAP MP SUSHIL GUPTA

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party MP Sushil Gupta on Saturday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was not serious about the situation in violence hit Manipur saying that the government was neither controlling the violence in the state nor allowing a discussion in the Parliament. Gupta was talking to the media ahead of leaving for Manipur as part of a 21-member delegation of the INDIA opposition alliance to take stock of the situation in the strife torn northeast state.

Gupta said that the situation in Manipur was very bad. “That's why the delegation will go there and take stock of the situation and then a decision will be taken on what to do next,” he said. He said that apart from the no-confidence motion presented by the opposition and accepted by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, “no other legislative work was done until that motion had been debated and voted on”.

Gupta said that “thousands of people have become homeless in Manipur and hundreds of lives have been lost and heinous crimes have been committed against women”. He criticized the central government and asked why the Biren Singh Manipur government was not dissolved. “Why constitutional measures like Articles 355 and 356 are not being adopted to restore peace? Is it because Manipur is relatively small and has only two Lok Sabha seats? Had Manipur been a state with more seats like UP, the government's response would have been different.

Had there been a non-BJP government in Manipur, the central government would have imposed president's rule long ago. It took 80-85 days for the BJP to take action whereas people are getting upset every day due to the inaction of the state government,” the AAP MP said.