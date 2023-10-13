CENTRE ISSUES ALERT OVER SECURITY OF ISRAELIS LIVING IN INDIA

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded across the country with the Ministry of Affairs (MHA) asking the State governments and UT administrations to ensure the security of the Israeli and Jewish nationals living in the country. The Ministry has asked the authorities to provide adequate security to Israeli diplomats, staff and tourists. The alert has been sounded following the Israel-Palestine war.

In a communication issued on Friday morning, the Home Ministry has especially asked Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Goa to increase security in places having a maximum population of Israeli nationals. “We don’t want to take any chance as far as the security of the Israeli nationals in India is concerned. There are several places registering the maximum presence of Israeli people,” a senior official privy to the development told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Goa are some of the hot destinations for Israelis in India. The alert note has asked the authorities to secure Israeli nationals, including diplomats, staff and tourists. The authorities have also been asked to ensure heavy deployment of security personnel in place with high footfall of Israeli nationals.

The Jews also celebrate their festivals in India in October and November. So, keeping these two months in mind, the alert note has also asked the security agencies to ensure their safety. Instructions have been issued to beef up security at various Israeli tourist sites, security of Israeli delegations, Kosher restaurants, museums, schools, resorts and other key areas.

The Central government always places a major focus on the safety of the Israelis following the fact that Israeli officials remain under threat in different places. In January 2021, a bomb blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi has also created global attention with the Israeli government treating it as a terrorist incident.