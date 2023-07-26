New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday introduced six bills, including four related to Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the government pushed its legislative agenda following Speaker Om Birla admitting the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress and other opposition parties.

The two bills pertaining to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Manipur issue, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order Bill 2023, while Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order Bill 2023 seeks to include the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki, and Mehtar in the list of Scheduled Castes of Jammu and Kashmir. While the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2023 aims to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from these two bills, the center introduced, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ introduced in Lok Sabha in the House.

Two other bills - The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 - were also introduced. (With agency Inputs)