New Delhi : The Central Government has constituted a committee headed by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting 'one nation, one election' in the country, sources said. The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government's seriousness as a host of elections are fast approaching. Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December this year and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.

However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha elections. The fresh move for 'one nation one election' move comes amidst the political heat picking up ahead of the 2024 general elections. Also, the country's opposition is getting united under the banner of the newly formed INDIA bloc alliance to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next parliamentary polls.

