CENTRE CONSIDERING EXEMPTION OF CHRISTIANS AND TRIBALS FROM PURVIEW OF UCC SAYS SHAH

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that his government is actively considering for exemption of Christians and tribals from the purview of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Giving the assurance to a delegation of the Nagaland government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Shah said that the Centre is considering for exemption of Christians and tribals from the purview of the 22nd Law Commission exercise.

Last month, the Law Commission sought the views of religious organisations and the public on the issue of UCC, which resulted in a major controversy with several State governments approaching the Centre opposing its implementation. "The delegation apprised the Home Minister of the resentment and apprehensions surrounding the proposal for a Uniform Civil Code and the serious repercussions it would have especially in the context of Nagaland, which is a Christian State and where the Article 371 (A) of the Constitution guarantees our religious practices against all central laws," said KG Kenye, spokesperson of the Nagaland government.

The delegation from Nagaland called on Shah in New Delhi recently raising some critical issues pertaining to the State. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed his opposition to the implementation of UCC in his State. With the UCC, the Central government wants to formulate and implement personal laws for all citizens regardless of their religion and gender. Currently, different communities have their own personal laws.

The delegation from Nagaland also appealed to Home Minister Shah for a speedy conclusion of the Naga peace talks. Referring to the Naga political dialogue and the peace talks, the delegation requested that it must be resolved and settled at the earliest since it has been dragging on for an unreasonable period of time "and the people cannot condone this uncertainty any longer."