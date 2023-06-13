New Delhi The Centre has asked its employees to take a short duration YBreak Yoga at office chair to destress refresh and refocus In an order the personnel ministry has asked all central government ministriesdepartments to adopt and promote this new Yoga protocol for the people at workplace YBreak at workplace was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH with an aim to get destressed refreshed and refocused at the workplace The feedback of the protocol has been very encouraging The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Ministry of AYUSH has added new features for the officials who owing to their busy schedule cannot go out and practice Yoga it said The officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chair by practicing a short duration Yoga protocol namely YBreakworkplace yoga at chair to refresh destress and refocus said the order dated June 12 In order to spread awareness about the YBreakworkplace yoga at chair all ministriesdepartments of the Government of India are requested for wide dissemination amongst their employees including those of attached and subordinate under their control it addedThe order also mentions the Youtube link of the protocol httpsyoutube1qQQ3yUjnyM httpsyoutube2zBEUqc7nCc httpsyoutubeaqYJR8HnSJI httpsyoutubeI8YBnxWjHbg and also the Yoga portal httpsyogaayushgovinYBreak Yoga Break YBreak protocol is devised with an aim to help professionals to destress refresh and refocus according to the AYUSH ministry It consists of a few light practices that can be done by taking a few minutes break from work The protocol comprises few simple Yoga practices which include asanas postures pranayama breathing techniques and dhyana meditation the ministry mentioned It has been carefully developed by eminent experts and a tested protocol In this line we have prepared and launched YBreak at workplace read the details available on the AYUSH ministry s website which also has four videos of Yoga at Chair Yoga for Workaholics 1 Yoga for Workaholics 2 and Yoga Break PTI