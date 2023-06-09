New Delhi CEC Rajiv Kumar interacting with IFS 0fficer trainees said that the ECI is leading the world democracies under cohort on election integrity He was addressing the 2022 batch of Indian Foreign Service officer trainees on the theme ‘India the Mother of Democracies and Role of ECI at Nirvachan Sadan on FridayIndia is one of the oldest democracies in the world It has now achieved a distinct identity of a modern vibrant electoral democracy on a global stage he said In the last 72 years India has seen 17 general elections to the Lower House of Parliament and more than 400 elections to the State Legislative Assemblies with the universal acceptance of electoral mandate and smooth transfer of power after each and every election said CEC Giving an overview of the complexity of numbers and sophistication of the process for conducting elections in the worlds largest democracy CEC said Over one million polling stations and over one crore polling officials ensure inclusive accessible participative and techdriven elections Also read ECI should explain why no election being held in JK Omar AbdullahHe said that India s elections are often hailed as the world s largest peacetime mobilisation conducted with six sigma precision in terms of movement of men and materials When asked about voting by overseas voters CEC said that the Time has come when the fifth largest economy of the world invokes technologydriven methodology to facilitate its over 134 crore overseas voters to participate in elections by Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System In this potential endeavour the role of the foreign service and our High CommissionsEmbassies worldwide would be vital he emphasised Speaking on the common challenges being faced by EMBs in the conduct of free and fair elections he stressed the rising threat of fake news and deep fakes on social media derailing the election narrativesDuring the interaction CEC while emphasising the role of soft power in diplomacy touched upon the critical role played by ECIs India International Institute of Democracy amp Election Management IIIDEM in training election officials from over 109 countries so farHe further added that IIIDEM is the only institute of its kind which is becoming the global hub of electoral management expertise and an advanced resource centre for learning research and training Kumar also mentioned that ECI has been the founding member and chair of multiple global associations like AWEB AAEA and FEMBoSA and is an active partner with global institutions like International IDEA amp IFES