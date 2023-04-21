New Delhi The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to give replies to queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory Giving a reply to the development Malik said that the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has asked for his presence at the agency s Akbar Road guesthouse here for certain clarifications The CBI wants certain clarifications from me At present I am going to Rajasthan Therefore I told them that I will be available from April 27 to 29 Malik said The CBI had questioned him in connection with the alleged scam in 2022 The CBI registered two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for two insurance companies and civil work worth Rs 2200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2022 The CBI had mentioned two companies Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Brokers Limited as accused in the FIRs The controversial health insurance scheme for the state government employees was approved by the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in a meeting in August 2018 Also read Pulwama attack Former JampK governor Satya Pal Malik lays everything lies coverups in lucid manner says TMC Mahua MoitraWhile awarding contracts to Reliance General Insurance glaring lapses were detected by the central probe agency The tender was not floated online The condition of previously working in the state was also removed Besides the condition that a company should have a turnover of Rs 5000 crore for awarding contracts was not followed