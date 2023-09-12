New Delhi [India] : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that the sanctions against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav have been obtained from the Home Ministry in relation to fresh chargesheet in the alleged Land for Job Scam case.

The CBI through Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh informed Special Judge Geetanjali Goel that the sanctions against Lalu Prasad have been obtained from the Home Ministry but the sanctions against the three former railway officials are yet to be received. CBI further submitted that the remaining sanctions are expected to be received within a week.

Noting the submissions, the Court listed the matter for further hearing on September 21. On the last date of the hearing, CBI had sought time to obtain the sanction from the competent authorities to prosecute the former Railway Minister and three former Railways officials in the alleged Land for Job scam case.

Recently, the CBI has filed a chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case against Lalu Prasad including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others. According to the CBI, this is the 2nd chargesheet in the Designated Court against 17 accused including the then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company etc in a case related to Land for Job Scam.

Also Read : Gadkari seeks 10 pc additional GST on diesel vehicles as pollution tax

CBI had registered a case on May 18 2022 against the then Union Minister of Railways and 15 others including his wife, 2 daughters & unknown Public servants and private persons. It was alleged that the then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc. in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group “D” Post in different Zones of Railways.

It was further alleged that in lieu thereof the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold & gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members. (ANI)