New Delhi The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case said officials on TuesdayOn April 20 the CBI opposed the bail plea moved by Delhi s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stating that his party colleagues holding high ranks in government and were making factually wrong claims to influence the investigation The applicant Sisodia enjoys a nexus with the executive offices and bureaucrats and his influence and clout are evident His party colleagues holding high ranks continue to make factually wrong claims in order to influence the investigation and also claim the applicant to be the victim of a political vendetta CBI mentioned opposing the bail pleaA perusal of the said statements by these political leaders s during the press conferences would reveal how the entire efforts of not only the applicant but his party colleagues as a whole are to shield the accused stated CBI The statements also undermine the authority of the Special Judge CBI having already taken cognizance of the offences and are being made to adversely impact the investigation by levelling unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations against the CBI thereby influencing and deterring the witnesses of the case it saidSisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy in the National Capital The senior AAP leader has been charged by ED with conspiracy and active involvement in the formulation of the policy in lieu of kickbacks