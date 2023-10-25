CATTLE SMUGGLING CASE DELHI COURT SEEKS RESPONSE FROM CBI ED ON INTERIM BAIL PLEA OF ACCUSED

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought response from the CBI and the ED on two separate interim bail applications moved by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's former bodyguard and co-accused in corruption and money laundering cases respectively in relation to cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

Special judge Raghubir Singh issued notice to both the probe agencies and directed them to file their response by November 2 on the applications filed by Sehegal Hossain in the case. "Let notice of these bail applications be given to the respective IOs of the CBI and ED cases for November 2," the judge said.