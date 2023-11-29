CASES INVOLVING SEXUAL OFFENCES CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF FAST TRACK SPECIAL COURTS FOR 3 MORE YEARS

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its nod for continuing fast-track special courts for another three years for delivering swift justice in cases involving sexual offences.

According to an official statement, "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of Fast Track Special Court (FTSCs) as, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2026 with financial implication of Rs. 1952.23 crores (Rs. 1207.24 crores as Central Share and Rs. 744.99 crores as State share). Central Share is to be funded from the Nirbhaya Fund. The Scheme was launched on 02.10.2019."

FTSCs, designed as dedicated courts, are expected to ensure swift dispensation of justice, offering quick relief to victims while strengthening the deterrence framework for sexual offenders.

After the passage of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018, in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya gangrape case in Delhi, the Centre decided to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts, including 389 to deal exclusively with cases related to violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in 31 states and Union territories. In 2019, the scheme was launched on Gandhi Jayanti for one year and was later extended for an additional two years until March 31 this year.

Now, the scheme has been further extended until March 31, 2026, with a financial outlay of Rs. 1952.23 crore, with the central share funded from the Nirbhaya Fund.

"Thirty states/union territories have participated in the scheme, operationalizing 761 FTSCs, including 414 exclusive POCSO Courts, which have resolved over 1,95,000 cases. These courts support State/UT Government efforts to provide timely justice to victims of sexual offences. even in remote and far-flung areas," added the statement.