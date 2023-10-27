New Delhi : A car hit a Delhi Police constable in the Connaught Place area, causing injuries to him. The CCTV footage showed how the speeding car hit the police constable from behind. The injured constable has been admitted to hospital. The incident purportedly took place on the intervening night of 24-25 October. The car driver has been taken into custody, police sources said.

The footage showed the police constable who was on duty being tossed onto the bonnet of the car. The speeding car, which caused the accident, almost brushed pas a nearby car which was standing at the check post barriers there. The constable was checking vehicles at the picket. The SUV hit him and speeded away from the spot.

The other traffic policemen, who were present at the scene of offence, chased the SUV and caught the driver. In the video, which emerged after the accident, it was clear how the constable flew several feet in air and fell on the speeding car. The policeman received treatment at a nearby hospital and he was discharged a few hours later after his health improved considerably, police sources said.