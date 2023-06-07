CAR BORNE GOONS MAKE ABORTIVE BID TO ABDUCT TWO GIRL STUDENTS INSIDE JNU CAMPUS ADMIN ACCUSED OF SECURITY LAPSE

New Delhi: Unidentified car borne goons allegedly made an abortive attempt to abduct two girl students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi on Tuesday night with students accusing the varsity administration of a security lapse. The ABVP has lodged a complaint with the JNU vice chancellor and has given an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to arrest the culprits.

Sources said that the incident took place at around one o'clock in the night. It is learnt that the two girl students were walking inside the campus when two or three boys in a white car with Haryana number registration number tried to drag both the girl students and make them sit in the car. Due to the resistance of the girls, the goons could not succeed in abducting them and fled from the spot.

In the meantime, the victim girls raised an alarm after which a crowd of students gathered at the spot. Later, student union ABVP lodged a formal complaint with the university administration in this regard. The ABVP has alleged that the car used to abduct the girls is frequently seen on the campus. The JNU Students' Union said that one of the victim girls has also lodged a complaint to the Delhi police in this regard.

The office bearers of the students' union will meet the Vice Chancellor at 11 am and are expected to urge the VC to expedite the probe in the matter. Besides, the students union has given an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to arrest the accused by Wednesday noon failing which they will launch an agitation. The Students' Union has also raised questions over the lapse in the security at the JNU otherwise known as one of the safest campuses in the capital.