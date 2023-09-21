CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSION IN NEW DELHI CALLS FOR DIPLOMATS SAFETY AMIDST GROWING TENSIONS WITH INDIA

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has issued a stern call to the Indian government urging it to prioritise the safety and security of Canadian diplomats and staff following a series of threats received via social media platforms. The escalating tensions between the two nations have brought diplomatic relations to a precarious juncture.

The Canadian High Commission determined to maintain its services to the public, asserted, "Our High Commission and all consulates in India are open and operational and continue to serve clients. Global Affairs Canada continuously monitors the safety and security of our missions and personnel as we maintain a strict security protocol to respond to any event."

Amid the increasingly tense atmosphere, characterised by heightened emotions and rhetoric, Canadian authorities are taking proactive measures to safeguard their diplomats in India. Reports have indicated that some diplomats have been subjected to threats on various social media platforms, prompting Global Affairs Canada to assess the situation and reassess staff deployments in the region. As a precautionary step, they have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India while ensuring that all locations remain adequately staffed by diplomats and locally engaged personnel to guarantee business and operational continuity.

Global Affairs Canada emphasised its unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of its personnel, including locally engaged staff and protecting its ongoing operations in India. Decisions regarding staff deployment are being made carefully, taking into account factors such as an employee's professional profile and personal circumstances.

Furthermore, invoking the principles enshrined in the Vienna Conventions, Global Affairs Canada has made it clear that it expects India to uphold its obligations by providing security for their accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, mirroring the protection extended to Indian diplomatic personnel in Canada.

The diplomatic tension between Canada and India took a sharp nosedive recently, triggered by the controversial killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On Tuesday, New Delhi responded to the situation with a tit-for-tat move, expelling a senior Canadian diplomat stationed in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement confirming this development, stating, "The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

The expelled diplomat received official instructions to leave India within the next five days, marking a significant escalation in the diplomatic standoff. This move by India followed Canada's earlier expulsion of a high-ranking Indian diplomat, exacerbating the already fraught relations between the two nations.