New Delhi : As the ties between India- and Canada turned sour, Canada's Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the hateful comments being made targeting Hindus in Canada. He said that Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of Canada and added that the Hindu community will always be welcome here.

Conservative leader Poilievre said that each Canadian deserves to live without fear in the country. His remarks come after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organization banned in India in 2019, in a viral video, threatened Hindus of Indian origin and asked them to leave Canada.

In a post on X ( formerly Twitter), he said, "Every Canadian deserves to live without fear and feel welcomed in their community. In recent days, we have seen hateful comments targeting Hindus in Canada. Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbors and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here."

Meanwhile, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh in his tweet said, "To Hindus across Canada. This is your home and you deserve to be here. Anyone who suggests otherwise does not reflect the values of inclusion, compassion, and kindness we hold close as Canadians. The tweets by both leaders come amid India-Canada strained ties. On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Ottawa had shared the credible allegations about the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar with New Delhi many weeks ago.