CANADA BASED GOLDY BRAR DESIGNATED AS TERRORIST BY GOVT

New Delhi: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was on Monday designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

The MHA's action comes while exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Born on April 11, 1994 having a permanent address at Adesh Nagar in Punjab's Muktsar Sahib City, Brar is presently residing in Brampton, Canada and is associated with Babbar Khalsa International terror outfit, mentions the MHA in its notification.

Know by his another alias as Satinderjit Singh, the MHA said, Brar is backed by cross border agency and he was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist

leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms. The Ministry also said that Brar has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

As per the Ministry, Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in the state of Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.