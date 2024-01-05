CABINET APPROVES MOU WITH USAID TO HELP RAILWAYS ACHIEVE NET ZERO CARBON EMISSION

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) signed with the United States Agency for International Development in India (USAID/India) to bring renewable technology and energy efficiency to the Indian Railways (IR) thereby enabling it to achieve its goal of net zero carbon emission by 2030.

The MOU provides a platform for IR to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector with USAID. It also facilitates utility modernisation, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration along with private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focusing on specific technology areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing.

Both USAID and IR intend to jointly work on the key areas namely long-term energy plan including clean energy for IR, develop an energy efficiency policy and an action plan for IR buildings. Also, the ministry will work with the US agency to plan for clean energy procurement and provide technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers.

Also, the MOU will pave the way for supporting IR in e-mobility promotion. Both parties will host event, conferences and capacity-building programmes in these areas in a collaborative manner.

The MoU will become effective from the date of signing and is expected to remain in place for a period of five years or until the expiry of the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP), whichever is shorter.