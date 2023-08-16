New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he misses his friend and former cabinet colleague Manish Sisodia who is languishing in jail in cases filed by the Central agencies. He also wanted everyone to take a pledge to provide best quality education to every child born in India and said it would also make Sisodia happy.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia held Education and Excise portfolios among the many he handled. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Feb. 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the excise policy "scam". He has been in judicial custody since then.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on Feb. 28, 2023.

The Delhi High Court had denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30, holding that the applicant has been the Deputy CM and Excise Minister and is a "high-profile" person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

In the ED case, the HC had declined him bail in the money laundering case, citing that the charges against him are "very serious in nature", on July 3.

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party also thanked those who have wished for his birthday.

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," the AAP leader wrote in X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the CM. "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health." Modi wrote in X. Kejriwal who quoted the post wrote: "Thank you for your wishes Sir."

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and several others have greeted the Delhi CM on his birthday.