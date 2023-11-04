Video: DTC bus rams into multiple vehicles in Delhi's Rohini area, one killed

New Delhi: A man was killed and at least two other people were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in Rohini South here on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika. The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, a police official said. Police have the CCTV footage of the crash. A man died on the spot while two others were injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. The injured was hospitalised and further investigations are underway, the official said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the bus ramming into multiple vehicles including several two-wheelers parked on the roadside before coming to a halt. The footage shows the DTC bus speeding as it rams into a car, also knocking over an autorickshaw before it hits several parked bikes along the footpath. In a separate CCTV footage, several bystanders are seen running to save themselves.