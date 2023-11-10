New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Lal Fam Kima, who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers near the International Border in Jammu on Thursday, was a 'fearless' soldier who once crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to save the lives of dozens of his comrades during an anti-terrorist operation near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Kima's former Commanding Officer has recalled.

According to Kima's former CO, during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in the winter of 1998, Kima had emptied his Light Machine Gun (LMG) to kill a terrorist hiding inside a mud house in Gool village and shouted loudly that 'tum saala pin niaklega' (You will take out the pin). Recalling that operation, the then Commanding Officer (CO) of Kima wrote an emotional post, which was shared by many BSF officers on social media platforms.

Keema (50) was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers on Thursday in Ramgarh sector of Jammu, adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border. Head Constable Kima, a resident of Aizawl, had joined the Border Security Force in 1996 and was posted in the 148th Battalion of the BSF, which is entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the International Border.

Kima's former CO Sukhminder (only first name mentioned in the post) recalled that when he heard the news of the death of a BSF jawan on the border, he was scared of his old colleague being killed in this unprovoked firing. Due to this there was turmoil in his mind. The former CO said that for many years he has been narrating to young officers and soldiers 'the stories of bravery and alertness shown by Kima during an operation conducted on the LOC about 25 years ago.

In this post available with PTI it has been mentioned that the terrorists were hiding inside a mud house and after an encounter with the security forces, they carried out a suicide attack and blew themselves up, so that the BSF soldiers present nearby were also killed. According to the post, smoke was still coming out from inside the house when the BSF team entered it and found three terrorists dead. In the post, the former CO said that suddenly a loud voice was heard shouting, 'You b*****d, you will take out the pin.' After this there was heavy firing from LMG and everyone started hiding to protect themselves.

The former CO wrote, 'The shooter was none other than Lal Fam Kima. In fact, he had seen a terrorist taking his last breaths while removing the pin from the grenade. He wrote, 'After the explosion in the mud house, when the other soldiers were busy entering inside and searching, Kima, as always, was alert and kept an eye on all the activities.