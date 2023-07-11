BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH LIABLE TO BE PROSECUTED FOR OFFENCES OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT MOLESTATION DELHI POLICE CHARGESHEET

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Chargesheet filed against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stated that one complainant had mentioned six places where she felt she was molested by him.

Chargesheet stated that based on the investigation so far, Brij Bhushan Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking. A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Singh. Six of them have given their statements under CRPC 164.

Chargesheet stated that witnesses in the matter have mentioned that they also saw the physical wrong gesture of the then Wrestling Federation of India president. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been recently summoned by the trial Court on July 18.

Last week, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued summon to him after taking cognizance of the charge sheet against him in a sexual harassment case.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava. In the wrestlers matter, two FIRs were registered against Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints. One was registered under POCSO Act and a cancellation report has been filed in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed Cancellation Report citing lack of evidence on POCSO matter.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police. (ANI)