BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING TRIED TO COVER UP HIS ACTION SAYS DELHI POLICE

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday argued that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh knew what he was doing and therefore he tried to cover up his action with a complaint which shows his intention.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal heard the arguments of Delhi Police in the wrestler sexual harassment case in which Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is an accused.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava argued that there was an intention on the part of the accused and there are incidents connected to one another. Therefore, the complaints were clubbed into one FIR. "There are connected incidents and complaints which were clubbed," the Delhi Police argued.

The prosecutor also cited the Supreme Court judgement in the Tulsi Prajapati encounter case in which two FIRs were clubbed. The SPP also submitted that the court has jurisdiction to try the matter as some of the incidents took place in the national capital. He also submitted that the complaints are not time-barred as there are complaints of section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Police also argued that the sanction under section 188 CrPC is not required as some of the incidents happened within India.

In support of his arguments, the SPP referred to the incidents that took place in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Bellary and New Delhi to show the intention of the accused. He also argued that the actions of the accused were facilitated by the co-accused. He stopped the brother and husband of two complaints outside the room of the accused in the WFI office here.

The court will continue to hear further submissions by Delhi police on the point of the charge against Brij Bhushan in the sexual harassment case on October 7. Earlier, the Delhi police on September 16, argued that Brij Bhushan was never exonerated by the oversight committee. It was also argued by the Delhi police that mere a gesture is enough to constitute an offence under section 354 IPC.