K C Venugopal speaking on Congress opposing the Delhi ordinance

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a boost to the opposition alliance against the BJP-led central government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi was "a positive development" even as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party confirmed it will attend the July 17 Opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

The party had earlier said it would join the forum only if the Congress extended its support to the AAP in opposing the Delhi ordinance in Parliament. As first reported by ETV Bharat on Saturday, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi cleared the way for the party to oppose the controversial Delhi ordinance during the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We took the decision yesterday. We are not going to support any attempt to sabotage the federal system of the country and to intervene in state matters through governors. We will not support the Delhi ordinance," news agency PTI quoted him as saying. Reacting to Venugopal's remarks, AAP MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development."

With the Congress making its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance issue, Venugopal hoped that the AAP would now participate in the upcoming meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru. In their first meeting in Patna, the opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP-led central government brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi control over services matters. The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

