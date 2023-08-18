New Delhi :A call centre operated by the GMR Group, situated in Gurugram, recently received a bomb threat call concerning a Vistara flight bound for Pune from Delhi. The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, where the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight was scheduled for departure.

Subsequent to the threat call, stringent security protocols were immediately activated, prompting the isolation of the aircraft to facilitate a thorough inspection by relevant security agencies. Fortunately, after a comprehensive examination, no suspicious items were discovered on the aircraft, according to an official statement.

The alarming call, pertained to Vistara flight UK-971, was received just the scheduled take-off of the flight at 8:30 a.m. The information was relayed from the GMR call centre in Gurugram, and authorities promptly implemented necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members. The flight was temporarily halted as part of standard procedure until it could be ascertained that there were no genuine threats to security.

Also Read: Indigo pilot dies at boarding gate, death of two pilots in two days

With more than 100 passengers on board, the aircraft was evacuated as a precautionary measure. All luggage belonging to passengers was meticulously removed, and the passengers themselves were guided to the terminal building where they were provided refreshments while waiting for further developments. The security agencies executed their duties meticulously, adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that dictate a flight cannot resume its scheduled operations until receiving the requisite clearance.

We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on Friday has been delayed due to mandatory security checks," said a Vistara spokesperson. "We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson added.

As the security assessment unfolded, a fire tender was stationed nearby as a precautionary measure to handle any unforeseen circumstances. Ultimately, the diligence and rapid response of the security agencies ensured that the situation was resolved without incident. As the aircraft was given the all-clear and deemed safe, it awaits final clearance from the security agencies before embarking on its intended journey from Delhi to Pune.