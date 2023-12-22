Body parts of man found in a drain in Delhi's Baprola area; Police investigation on
Body parts of man found in a drain in Delhi's Baprola area; Police investigation on
New Delhi: A dead body in several pieces was found in a drain near Najafgarh's Baprola area on Thursday. As per the Ranhaula police report, a part of the body and a hand were floating in the drain water, whereas another part was recovered within a radius of one kilometer and the head was also found missing.
Meanwhile, the police took the body in custody and referred it to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem. Following this, an FIR has been registered, and investigation is underway.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram confirmed the matter and said that information was received through PCR that a plastic bag was lying in the drain near Bapraula village on Thursday at 9:27 am. The police officer also said that the caller saw the upper limbs of a human body packed in polythene and immediately informed them.
The senior official also said that a case has been lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of a crime). Chiram also said that multiple teams have been trying to arrest the miscreant and identify the victim.
Another police official said that there was a possibility that the victim may have been chopped in another place and then replaced. However, the special police have also been trying to solve the case along with the local ones. The police are scanning CCTV footage to get clues about the body parts.