New Delhi: A dead body in several pieces was found in a drain near Najafgarh's Baprola area on Thursday. As per the Ranhaula police report, a part of the body and a hand were floating in the drain water, whereas another part was recovered within a radius of one kilometer and the head was also found missing.

Meanwhile, the police took the body in custody and referred it to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem. Following this, an FIR has been registered, and investigation is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram confirmed the matter and said that information was received through PCR that a plastic bag was lying in the drain near Bapraula village on Thursday at 9:27 am. The police officer also said that the caller saw the upper limbs of a human body packed in polythene and immediately informed them.

The senior official also said that a case has been lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of a crime). Chiram also said that multiple teams have been trying to arrest the miscreant and identify the victim.