New Delhi: Bodies of two minor siblings were on Tuesday found inside an old wooden box at their residence in southeast Delhi's Joga Bai extension, with police suspecting it to be a case of accidental asphyxiation.

"Jamia Nagar police station received information regarding the discovery of two bodies at house number F2, Joga Bai extension. The bodies of two siblings, identified as Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found in an old wooden box," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The children lived with their parents in the house. Their father Balbir works as a watchman, he said. According to police, the brother-sister duo went missing around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. Their parents and other siblings started searching for them and their bodies were found in the box.

The DCP said there was no injury on the bodies and it seems to be a case of accidental asphyxiation, adding that autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death. Mehmood Ahmed, a social worker, said he was the first person to reach the spot.

"... The family hails from Nepal and the father of the deceased works as a watchman. He has five daughters and one son. We have not seen any injury marks on the bodies, however, froth was coming from the mouth of one of the kids," he said. Naushad Chowdhary, a resident of the area, said, "The box is very old. The kids were playing and went inside the box. The lid of the box got closed. They could not open it due to which they got trapped and died. That is all we have heard as of now." (PTI)