New Delhi: An ex-professor of Delhi University, who is blind and has allegedly been fired from her job, expressed her desire to be given the right to go for euthanasia.

In a social media post, she made public her desire to die. Dr. Parvati Kumari wrote on her Facebook wall that the idea of suicide came to her mind many times and she wanted to die. "I appeal to every citizen of India that I am Parvati. Now I have turned into a living corpse. I am each moment after being expelled from Satyavati College, Sandhya. Now I want to see the end of my pain forever. My job was taken away from me. I want euthanasia. Please help me in this. God took away the light of my eyes since birth and I felt somehow I will surmount the agony. I did not know that in a society full of intellectuals, a soul like me would be tormented like this," she wrote on Facebook.

Parvati further wrote, "I was not born blind bu lost my eye sight in class 10. I was in a coma. When I regained consciousness after about three months. I couldn't see anything and then asked papa, where the light is gone? Papa tried to divert my atention. I did not regain eye sight as after a thorough examination the doctors declared me blind. Till now, in my life, I know blind people are traeted only as beggars. I used to think that people in my house would also ask me to beg. Thoughts like my family members will leave or kill me crossed in my mind. Being from a very poor family, I am now a burden on the family."

The ex-professor said she studied till class 12 from NIVH Dehradun through Braille. According to Parvati Kumari, the society is not sensitive towards the blind or differently-abled persons. She wrote about gender bias of blind persons in society.