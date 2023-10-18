New Delhi: A fire broke out in a furniture showroom in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Wednesday evening, officials said. No causality has been reported so far. Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call about the blaze in the furniture showroom in Block-2 around 6.30 pm.

"A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into duty to douse the flames," an official said, adding no causality has been reported even though goods in the store were gutted in the fire.