New Delhi: BJP has called a meeting of its national and state-level office-bearers in Delhi today to take stock of the recently held assembly elections in five states and discuss strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Discussions will be held on the activities of all the party fronts and various modes of connecting with the public. Talks would be held on improving training of the workers along with measures on expanding the party's support base.

Even though BJP has achieved a comfortable victory in three heartland states, the party does not want the workers to sit back and relax. Instead, it wants the party workers to maintain their enthusiasm and work it into their advantage in the 2024 elections.

The party has been reiterating that any ordinary worker can become a minister or even the chief minister. This has been proved by the selection of Chief Ministers in the three recently won states.

BJP is set to discuss programmes that are to be held on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and plans will be taken up accordingly. On Vajpayee's birthday, the party is planning to organise many programmes at BJP offices across the country where tribute will be paid to the great leader.

Notably, party president JP Nadda had recently appealed workers at meetings in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Vajpayee's birthday on December 25 as 'Good Governance Day'. Nadda has categorically stated that neither should the workers forget the victory in three states nor let the public forget it. BJP leaders want to maintain a positive atmosphere till the elections next year.